Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.5% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 739,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.