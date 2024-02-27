Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.62. 1,367,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,530. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $386.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

