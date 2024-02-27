Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 28th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had issued 11,300,000 shares in its public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $1,039,600,000 based on an initial share price of $92.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KSPI stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

