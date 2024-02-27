Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 28th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had issued 11,300,000 shares in its public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $1,039,600,000 based on an initial share price of $92.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KSPI
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 0.1 %
About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is a Special Dividend?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.