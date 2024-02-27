JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.76

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

