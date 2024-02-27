JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $10.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $11.90 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.