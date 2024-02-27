JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $8.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 1,571,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $868.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,929,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

