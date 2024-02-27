JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $20.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 2.50. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

