JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $88.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 273,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,283. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

