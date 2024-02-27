JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.99

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.93, with a volume of 317188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 224,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

