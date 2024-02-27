Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) PT Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

