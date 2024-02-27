Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,430,564 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 134,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,096. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

