Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,150 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

