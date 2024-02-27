Kinetik (KNTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.76. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,428,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 329,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

