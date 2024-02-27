Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.94

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 197612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

