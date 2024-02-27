Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.94

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 197612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.