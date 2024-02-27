Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CFO Raj Kumar Sells 1,670 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.86. 134,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Kirby's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

