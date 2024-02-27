KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $683.82 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $687.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
