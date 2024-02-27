KOK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.75 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $370,893.60 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015190 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,942.08 or 1.00074480 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00186203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0073991 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $361,708.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

