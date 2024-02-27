Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.28% from the company’s previous close.

KRRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ KRRO opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.13. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $71.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth $13,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth $12,988,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth $12,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

