Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
