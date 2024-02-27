Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.69. The company had a trading volume of 568,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,570. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $166.24.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

