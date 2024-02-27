Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

KYMR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. 121,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999 in the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 278,287 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

