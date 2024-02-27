Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 524,070 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,070 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up about 7.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 160,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

