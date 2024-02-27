Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $40.84 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up 9.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Apartment Income REIT worth $40,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 207,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

