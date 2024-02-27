Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes $11.64 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 226,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,000. National Health Investors makes up approximately 2.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 42.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

