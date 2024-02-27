Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.80. 33,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 625,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $518.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,536,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.