LCNB Corp. (LCNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

LCNB has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

LCNB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $158.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. LCNB has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other LCNB news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at $229,324.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at $229,324.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,476 shares of company stock worth $119,371 in the last ninety days. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LCNB by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

