LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 14,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in LENSAR by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in LENSAR by 119.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 116,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

