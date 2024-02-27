LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 14,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in LENSAR by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in LENSAR by 119.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 116,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.