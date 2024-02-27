Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,890,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 299,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,718,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

