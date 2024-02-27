Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74-0.82 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DRS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 652,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

