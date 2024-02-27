LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LG Display Stock Performance

LPL stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LG Display has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Get LG Display alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.