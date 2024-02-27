Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $56.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Up 11.0 %

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 9,368,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.90. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.