Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

