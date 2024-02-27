Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.5 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25 to $4.75 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded up $15.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,593. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.