Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million to $142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.66 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.750 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ LGND opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

