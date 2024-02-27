Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up to $74.42

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.42, but opened at $85.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $89.46, with a volume of 162,105 shares.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 388,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 107,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

