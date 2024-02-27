Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

NASDAQ LINC opened at $10.26 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.