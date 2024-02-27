Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln Educational Services
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.