Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
