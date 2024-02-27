LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

LivePerson Stock Up 5.3 %

LPSN opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $206.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,490,522.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.