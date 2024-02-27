Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$148.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$145.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The firm has a market cap of C$46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.77. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Corporate insiders own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

