Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$145.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

L stock opened at C$145.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.77. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The firm has a market cap of C$46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. In related news, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Corporate insiders own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

