LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Stock Down 0.2 %

LMP opened at GBX 188.30 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, January 8th.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

