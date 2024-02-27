Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-12.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.0 billion-$85.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.4 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

LOW stock opened at $231.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average of $212.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

