Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00 to $12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 billion to $85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS.

NYSE LOW traded up $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $238.32. 1,118,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,319. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $238.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

