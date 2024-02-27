M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of M/I Homes worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 177,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.15. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.