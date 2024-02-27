Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

Macy’s Price Performance

M traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 10,873,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Macy's (NYSE:M)

