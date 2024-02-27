Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 10,085,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

