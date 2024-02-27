Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.2 billion-$22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.0 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:M traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,687,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

