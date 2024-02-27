Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $347.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDGL. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $232.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.37.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

