Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.19. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

