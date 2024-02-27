Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 1.7% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.48% of Markel Group worth $92,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock traded up $11.19 on Tuesday, reaching $1,454.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,435.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

